Flamingo (FLM) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Flamingo (FLM) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $30.58 million and $7.59 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00111256 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001870 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00848314 BTC.
About Flamingo
Flamingo (CRYPTO:FLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.
Flamingo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
