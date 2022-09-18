Flamingo (FLM) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Flamingo (FLM) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $30.58 million and $7.59 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flamingo

Flamingo (CRYPTO:FLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.

Flamingo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation.The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

