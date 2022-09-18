FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.11.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $202.56 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $198.91 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $591,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $608,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

