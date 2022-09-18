FLEX Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,249.00 (FLEX)

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One FLEX Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLEX Coin has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. FLEX Coin has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and $14,249.00 worth of FLEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FLEX Coin was first traded on February 20th, 2019. FLEX Coin’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. FLEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLEX Coin is coinflex.com. FLEX Coin’s official message board is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books.FLEX Coin powers the CoinFLEX exchange and is the foundation of the CoinFLEX ecosystem. Across all of our products, FLEX Coin provides all our users with exclusive benefits for trading on CoinFLEX.Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLEX Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLEX Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

