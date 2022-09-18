FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $34.38

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.38, but opened at $32.30. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 5,115 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Danske lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Articles

