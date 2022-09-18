Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) CFO Dennis Fehr Sells 15,576 Shares

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fluence Energy

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

