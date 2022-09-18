Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) CFO Dennis Fehr Sells 15,576 Shares

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fluence Energy Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
Featured Articles
