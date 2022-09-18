Flux Trading 13.3% Lower This Week (FLX)

Flux (FLX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $644,441.62 and approximately $378,487.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00283687 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00114710 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00072469 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002999 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flux is datamine.network.

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

