FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 648,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,372,000 after purchasing an additional 146,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

NYSE:KO opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $257.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

