Folder Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $167,011.32 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $167,011.32 and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00851037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol launched on November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com.

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

