FolgoryUSD Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (USDF)

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, FolgoryUSD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005038 BTC on popular exchanges. FolgoryUSD has a market capitalization of $44.69 million and $472,510.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FolgoryUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,712.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005515 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00077307 BTC.

About FolgoryUSD

FolgoryUSD (CRYPTO:USDF) is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. The official message board for FolgoryUSD is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official website for FolgoryUSD is folgory.com.

Buying and Selling FolgoryUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolgoryUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FolgoryUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FolgoryUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FolgoryUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.