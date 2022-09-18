Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Trading Up 6.9%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 29,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,374,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on FRGE shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61.
About Forge Global
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
