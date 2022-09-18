Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Trading Up 6.9%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 29,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,374,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FRGE shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Forge Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forge Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $193,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 15.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

