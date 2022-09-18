FortKnoxster (FKX) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.59 Million

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $183,841.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00112877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00840615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster and its Facebook page is accessible here. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users.All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.