Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,382 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.74 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

