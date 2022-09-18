Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $326.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.35 and its 200-day moving average is $321.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

