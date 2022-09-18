FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Director Sells C$88,377.50 in Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Rating) Director James Gilbert sold 145,000 shares of FPX Nickel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$88,377.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 978,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$596,305.54.

James Gilbert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, James Gilbert sold 15,500 shares of FPX Nickel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$9,014.80.

On Monday, September 12th, James Gilbert sold 12,000 shares of FPX Nickel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$6,630.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 price target on FPX Nickel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

