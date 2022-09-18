Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$194.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$194.08.
FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$156.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$164.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$181.21. The firm has a market cap of C$30.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.07. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$153.33 and a 52 week high of C$216.32. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
