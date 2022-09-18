Frank E. Holmes Acquires 10,000 Shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.07 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.21.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth $471,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth $169,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $2,001,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

