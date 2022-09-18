Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Director Buford H. Ortale Purchases 3,000 Shares

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE FBRT opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.