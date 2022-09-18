Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Director Buford H. Ortale Purchases 3,000 Shares

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE FBRT opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
