Frax (FRAX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.13 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $4.13 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,422,748,540 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

