Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $4.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,421,721,790 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

