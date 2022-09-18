Frax Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $4.13 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.36 or 0.02383385 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00108558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00829403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,422,748,540 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.