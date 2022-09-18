Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.