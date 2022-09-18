FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.67

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.67 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 48443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49.

About FUJIFILM



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.



