Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $597.50

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.50 ($7.22) and traded as low as GBX 500.20 ($6.04). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 508 ($6.14), with a volume of 9,237 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 598.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 596.71. The company has a market capitalization of £322.35 million and a P/E ratio of 4,233.33.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

