Fundamenta (FMTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $167.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $16,231.97 and $167.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.96 or 0.02528581 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00113575 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Fundamenta
Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,105,833 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.