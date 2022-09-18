Furucombo (COMBO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $772,882.81

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $772,882.81 and $89,666.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00112100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00843250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,558,325 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Furucombo is furucombo.app.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, "Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a "combo"), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out."

