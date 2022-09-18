Fuse Network Price Tops $0.0888 on Top Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $411,956.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00112877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00840615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

