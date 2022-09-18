Futureswap Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (FST)

Futureswap (FST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Futureswap has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Futureswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Futureswap has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $61,165.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00111774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00840026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Futureswap Profile

Futureswap’s genesis date was December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official website is www.futureswap.com. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Futureswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives.”

