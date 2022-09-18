FY2022 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.86.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$7.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.32.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

