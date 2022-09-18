FY2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Reduced by Analyst

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.52 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

