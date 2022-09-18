FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $298.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 53,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

