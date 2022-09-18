FY2023 EPS Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.84). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

In related news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

