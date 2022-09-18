Gains Associates Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105,339.00 (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Gains Associates coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges. Gains Associates has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $105,339.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gains Associates has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gains Associates alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,697.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057780 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010336 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005491 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00077150 BTC.

Gains Associates Coin Profile

Gains Associates (CRYPTO:GAINS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Gains Associates Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gains Associates should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gains Associates using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gains Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gains Associates and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.