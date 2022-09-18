GameCredits Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,866.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $8,866.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00274016 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001023 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002500 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031332 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.15 or 0.02975277 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

