GamerCoin Market Capitalization Hits $8.75 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and $272,677.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.36 or 0.02383385 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00108558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00829403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin launched on December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,087,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. GamerCoin’s official website is gamerhash.io/en.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

