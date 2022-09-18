Gamestarter (GAME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.22 Million

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Gamestarter has a market cap of $4.22 million and $58,011.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gamestarter coin can now be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gamestarter Profile

Gamestarter launched on July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gamestarter is igo.gamestarter.com.

Gamestarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamestarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gamestarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

