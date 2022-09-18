GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Shares of GPS opened at $9.12 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in GAP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in GAP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

