Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.69

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.69 and last traded at $85.80, with a volume of 1521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average is $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 15.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Garmin by 8.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

