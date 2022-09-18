Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $231,575,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,018,000 after acquiring an additional 268,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

IT opened at $300.08 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.87 and its 200-day moving average is $274.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

