Gather Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Gather coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $80,333.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gather has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,985.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00064965 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00076857 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 411,270,025 coins and its circulating supply is 199,746,653 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork.

Buying and Selling Gather

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

