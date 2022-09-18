GazeTV (GAZE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.17 Million

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. GazeTV has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $174,639.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GazeTV coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GazeTV has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GazeTV

GazeTV’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF and its Facebook page is accessible here. GazeTV’s official website is gazetv.com/#private_access.

GazeTV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GazeTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GazeTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

