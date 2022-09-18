GCN Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $29,950.68 and $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply.”

