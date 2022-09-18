Gems (GEM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,163.00

Gems (GEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Gems has a market cap of $133,850.68 and $18,163.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gems has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005548 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077003 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars.

