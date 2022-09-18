Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM – Get Rating) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gene Biotherapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Neurocrine Biosciences 1 7 9 0 2.47

Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus target price of $113.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.08%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences $1.13 billion 8.95 $89.60 million $0.11 964.54

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences 0.94% 0.88% 0.59%

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Gene Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It is also developing Generx for ischemia-related cardiovascular and cerebral therapeutic indications. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. has an agreement with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies for the manufacture of Generx angiogenic gene therapy product for Phase 3 clinical evaluation. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas. Its lead asset is INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia. The company's commercial products include ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA for the management of moderate to severe endometriosis pain in women; and ORIAHNN, a non-surgical oral medication option for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women. Its product candidates in clinical development include NBI-921352 for treating pediatric patients, as well as adult focal epilepsy indications; and NBI-827104 to treat rare pediatric epilepsy and essential tremor. The company's products in clinical development also comprise NBI-1065845 for the treatment of major depressive disorder; NBI-1065846 for treating anhedonia in major depressive disorder; and NBI-118568 for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL – Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

