Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Decreased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Insider Activity

Generac Trading Down 4.1 %

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $200.17 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.30.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

