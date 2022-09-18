Genshiro Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.37 Million (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Genshiro has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Genshiro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genshiro has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $209,705.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004820 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000391 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030528 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Genshiro Profile

Genshiro is a coin. It launched on June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genshiro is https://reddit.com/r/Equilibrium_DeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en.

Buying and Selling Genshiro

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset). Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genshiro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genshiro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

