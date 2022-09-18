Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 530 to GBX 470. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genuit Group traded as low as GBX 326.50 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 330.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 14225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.50 ($4.03).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GEN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joe Vorih purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £25,125 ($30,358.87). Also, insider Paul James purchased 5,823 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £19,798.20 ($23,922.43). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,661 shares of company stock worth $6,964,140.

Genuit Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 383.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 426.80. The company has a market cap of £850.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.00%.

Genuit Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

