GeoDB (GEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $555,310.12

GeoDB (GEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $555,310.12 and $2,789.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059181 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010660 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005352 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00062424 BTC.

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 82,641,419 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

