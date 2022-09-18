Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as high as C$2.52. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 8,600 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$116.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

