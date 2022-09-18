GET Protocol (GET) Reaches Market Cap of $18.24 Million

GET Protocol (GET) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00008115 BTC on popular exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $18.24 million and approximately $48,589.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,737.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057888 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00064646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00076937 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

