Ghost (GHOST) Price Tops $0.12

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $252.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059181 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010660 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005352 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00062424 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,521,590 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

